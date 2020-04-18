‘I miss you so much’: Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe on their 19th wedding anniversary

Vanessa Bryant is remembering Kobe Bryant on what would have been their 19th wedding anniversary four months after his death.
The widow of the NBA great took to Instagram to reflect on their marriage, sharing a throwback photo of the couple.
“My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby,” she captioned the image. “I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you.”
In the photo, Vanessa Bryant wears red lipstick and her dark brown hair is down. She smiles as she cradles Kobe Bryant’s head and he closes his eyes, kissing her on the cheek. He is wearing a white shirt and grey sweats. Vanessa Bryant is dressed in all black.
Comedian Loni Love, WWE’s Natalya Neidhart, SportsCenter and actress and friend of the Bryants LaLa posted comments of support.
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant met in 1999 when Vanessa was a high school senior in Los Angeles. Vanessa Bryant was 17 and Kobe Bryant was 20, People reported. The athlete proposed to Vanessa after she turned 18 and they married April 18, 2001. They went on to have four daughters: Natalia, 17; Bianka, 3, Capri, 9 months; and Gianna, who died with her father in the helicopter crash in January. She was 13.