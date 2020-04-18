‘I miss you so much’: Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe on their 19th wedding anniversary

“My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby,” she captioned the image. “I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you.”

In the photo, Vanessa Bryant wears red lipstick and her dark brown hair is down. She smiles as she cradles Kobe Bryant’s head and he closes his eyes, kissing her on the cheek. He is wearing a white shirt and grey sweats. Vanessa Bryant is dressed in all black.