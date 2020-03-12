Met Museum closing amid coronavirus concerns, Met Gala still set for May

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is temporarily closing its three locations Friday in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, The New York Times reported Thursday. The closings include its flagship location, The Met Fifth Avenue, The Met Breuer and The Met Cloisters.
“The Museum will undertake a thorough cleaning and plans to announce next steps early next week,” Daniel Weiss, the Met’s president and chief executive, said in a statement, according to The Times.
"The Met's priority is to protect and support our visitors, staff, and volunteers, and we have been taking several proactive precautionary measures, including discouraging travel to affected areas, implementing rigorous cleaning routines, and staying in close communication with New York City health officials and the Centers for Disease Control," the statement said. "While we don't have any confirmed cases connected to the Museum, we believe that we must do all that we can to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our community, which at this time calls for us to minimize gatherings while maintaining the cleanest environment possible. We look forward to soon announcing when we'll be able to welcome our staff and visitors back to the Museum."
No reopening date has been announced.
The news comes after the museum decided earlier this week to delay the opening viewing and reception for its 150th-anniversary exhibition opening, "Making The Met, 1870—2020," It was previously scheduled for March 23.
Although The Met is closing for now, there have not been any announcements about the Met Gala, which is set for May 4.
"We are proceeding as planned and look forward to a wonderful evening," said Nancy Chilton, the chief external relations officer of the Costume Institute, according to The Cut. "We will of course continue to keep a close eye on the situation."
The theme for the 2020 gala is “About Time: Fashion and Duration.”