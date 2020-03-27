Breaking News

McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, VW encourage social distancing amid coronavirus in logo redesigns

National & World News | March 27, 2020
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
McDonald’s Brazil drew criticism for its logo redesign in wake of the coronavirus pandemic

Multiple corporations are changing their logos to encourage the public to maintain social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

CNN reported McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Volkswagen and Audi have redesigned their logos to promote social distancing.

Coca-Cola

In Times Square, each letter of Coca-Cola’s logo is spaced out with the slogan “Staying apart is the best way to stay connected,” written underneath.

McDonald’s

Perhaps the most controversial redesign came in response to McDonald's Brazil. It created ads with the iconic golden arches separated. Brazilian ad agency DPZ&T helped with the redesign, which included the phrase, "Separated for a moment so that we can always be together," when translated from Portuguese, The New York Post reported.

The response was mostly cynical. CNN reported Sen. Bernie Sanders responded by tweeting the restaurant to “give your workers paid sick leave.”

"As a brand that operates in nearly 120 countries, we share a collective responsibility to help our communities in times of need," a representative for McDonald's said in a statement to the New York Post. "Throughout the world, we are modifying operations to adhere to social-distancing guidelines and increasing our already-strong hygiene standards to protect restaurant crew and the public. We apologize for any misunderstanding of the intent to remind our customers and communities on the importance of social distancing during these uncertain times."

Social media posts about the logo redesign have since been removed. AdAge reported McDonald's Brazil instead made a post promoting McDonald's delivery and drive-thru, similar to the restaurant's messaging in the U.S.

Volkswagen and Audi

Audi and Volkswagen opted to redesign their logos on social media. Each brand, which operates under Volkswagen Group, included messages advocating for social distancing.

Car and Driver reported Volkswagen increased the vertical distance between the V and W in its recently redesigned logo.

Audi separated the horizontal distance between its four- rings logo.

Nike

Nike advocated for remaining active but doing so safely and inside. Its message, “If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance,” advocates for athletes and gymsharks to remain indoors amid the pandemic.

