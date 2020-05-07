Breaking News

US marshals seeking ‘dangerous’ sex offender in Alabama

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for Timothy Jabbar Wyatt, who is a sex offender.
Credit: Central Alabama Crime Stoppers

National & World News | May 7, 2020
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for a man who is a sex offender.

AL.com reported that, according to Central Alabama Crime Stoppers, authorities are  offering a reward for 38-year-old Timothy Jabbar Wyatt, who has warrants for kidnapping, assault and attempted rape.

CBS 42 reported U.S. marshals say Wyatt is believed to be hiding somewhere in Alabama -- either Birmingham, Calera, Clanton, Wetumpka, Prattville or Montgomery.

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers Executive Director Tony Garret said Wyatt should be considered armed and dangerous.

U.S. marshals said he has previously been arrested for kidnapping, sodomy, rape, attempted rape, robbery, attempted murder, domestic violence, illegal narcotics possession, weapons violations and obstruction.

A $2,500 reward is being offered. Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. marshals at 334-531-5681 or  Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.

