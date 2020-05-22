Macon teacher charged with solicitation of sodomy after reporting he was robbed

What initially began as an investigation into a social media rumor resulted in the arrest of a Macon teacher on a solicitation of sodomy charge.
The Macon Telegraph reported Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials were looking into a reported kidnapping/carjacking that was rumored to have occurred Wednesday at a CVS Pharmacy.
In a news release posted on Facebook on Thursday, sheriff's office investigators said no such incident occurred, but they were working an incident with Christopher Keys, 56, who said he was robbed of his wallet, cellphone and keys by two masked men Tuesday at Regency Inn & Suites in Macon.
»Click here to get the new AJC Mobile App
Keys got his cellphone back from “an unknown individual” who brought it to the hotel after getting it from a nearby Walmart parking lot, police said.
“Keys stated to deputies that he had responded to an ad on Craigslist. He was to meet a man at the motel in room #111. An investigation revealed that Keys had been a frequent visitor to the Regency Inn & Suites since January,” the release said. “Keys told deputies at the time of the initial report that he did not want this to get out and that he did not want deputies to talk with his relatives. Keys said that he was going to tell his father that he was kidnapped from another location and brought to the motel.”
Sgt. Linda Howard told 13WMAZ that Keys went to the Regency Inn to solicit prostitution, and he was robbed.
Information discovered during the investigation led to the arrest of Keys on Thursday. He is charged with solicitation of sodomy.
The Macon Telegraph reported Keys is listed as a teacher at Tattnall Square Academy, according to the school's website.
Alyssa Huntt, director of communications and public relations of the academy, told the paper Keys is a former teacher.
"Tattnall Square Academy was only recently made aware of the charges against our former employee, Christopher Keys," Huntt said in an email to The Telegraph. "We have no comment or information regarding the matter about which he is accused."
Keys was released Friday after posting $1,500 bond.
Bibb County officials continue to investigate the robbery claims. They ask anyone with information in either incident to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-682-7463.