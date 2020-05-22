Macon teacher charged with solicitation of sodomy after reporting he was robbed

“Keys stated to deputies that he had responded to an ad on Craigslist. He was to meet a man at the motel in room #111. An investigation revealed that Keys had been a frequent visitor to the Regency Inn & Suites since January,” the release said. “Keys told deputies at the time of the initial report that he did not want this to get out and that he did not want deputies to talk with his relatives. Keys said that he was going to tell his father that he was kidnapped from another location and brought to the motel.”

Sgt. Linda Howard told 13WMAZ that Keys went to the Regency Inn to solicit prostitution, and he was robbed.

Information discovered during the investigation led to the arrest of Keys on Thursday. He is charged with solicitation of sodomy.

The Macon Telegraph reported Keys is listed as a teacher at Tattnall Square Academy, according to the school's website.

Alyssa Huntt, director of communications and public relations of the academy, told the paper Keys is a former teacher.

"Tattnall Square Academy was only recently made aware of the charges against our former employee, Christopher Keys," Huntt said in an email to The Telegraph. "We have no comment or information regarding the matter about which he is accused."

Keys was released Friday after posting $1,500 bond.

Bibb County officials continue to investigate the robbery claims. They ask anyone with information in either incident to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-682-7463.