Gas station explodes in Rome, injuring at least 9 first responders

A gas station has exploded in southeastern Rome, injuring at least nine first responders who rushed to the scene
Smoke rises after a gas station exploded on the outskirts of Rome, Friday, July 4, 2025. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

Updated 36 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — A gas station exploded early on Friday in southeastern Rome, injuring at least nine people including eight police officers and a firefighter, police and rescuers said.

The explosion was heard across the Italian capital shortly after 8 a.m., sending up a huge cloud of dark smoke and fire visible from several areas of the city.

Elisabetta Accardo, a spokesperson for the Roman police, said that eight police officers were injured after arriving for rescue operations.

“There were a few chain explosions after the first one,” Accardo told Italian state broadcaster RAI. “All the policemen injured suffered burns, but they are not in danger of life.”

Fire department spokesperson Luca Cari said one firefighter was also injured in the explosion, but “not seriously.” Ten teams were at work on the site, he added.

Police said they were checking the whole surrounding area for people who were injured or trapped in nearby buildings.

There was no immediate indication of the cause of the explosion.

Firefighters work as smoke rises after a gas station exploded on the outskirts of Rome, Friday, July 4, 2025. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

Emergency services work as smoke rises after a gas station exploded on the outskirts of Rome, Friday, July 4, 2025. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

Firefighters work as smoke rises after a gas station exploded on the outskirts of Rome, Friday, July 4, 2025. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

