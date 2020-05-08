Macon pacing for record-breaking number of homicides in 2020, but unlikely to happen

The reason for the current pace isn’t entirely clear, but Bibb County Sheriff David Davis told The Telegraph the current state of affairs, impacted by the coronavirus, may play a part.

“I really do think that the mindset, the uncertainty ... does play a subliminal role in people’s actions,” he said.

»Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter

Davis said one-third to one-half of the killings this year appear to be drug- or alcohol-related. He said most of the others happened due to domestic disputes.

Police and domestic abuse survivor advocates say the increased isolation from social distancing and the stress from finances and other factors, including the closure of schools and businesses, could make domestic abuse more prevalent.

"The financial stress alone creates a ticking time bomb for some families with a history of domestic violence," Steve Mueller, sheriff of Cherokee County, South Carolina, told NBC News in April.

A list of Bibb County homicides in 2020, according to The Telegraph, are below: