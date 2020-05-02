LeBron James reveals logo for ‘Space Jam’ sequel

James simply captioned the image, “2021,” the release date of the movie, with emoji of a bunny, a carrot, a film camera, popcorn and a crown.

The official Space Jam account reposted the video and caption on Twitter.

In the original film, Jordan teamed up with Bugs Bunny and other Looney Tunes characters to form a basketball team to win back the playing abilities of NBA players Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson, Shawn Bradley and Muggsy Bogues that were stolen by evil cartoon aliens.

The film also featured appearances from Bill Murray, Horace Grant and Charles Oakley, and grossed $230 million worldwide. It has a notable multiplatinum soundtrack with songs by Seal, Monica, Coolio, Method Man, LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes and D’Angelo.

As for the plot of “A New Legacy,” not much is known, but “Girls Trip” director Malcolm D. Lee is on board and “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler will produce. It will be James’ first big acting role. He previously played himself in TV shows like “Teen Titans Go!” and “Survivor’s Remorse” and the 2015 film “Trainwreck.” He also voiced a character in the 2018 animated film “Smallfoot.”