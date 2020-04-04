Breaking News

260 coronavirus cases tied to North Georgia camp outbreak

X

Kentucky placing ankle monitors on those who violate coronavirus quarantine

National & World News | April 4, 2020
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
State residents exposed to COVID-19 who refuse to stay home will wear ankle bracelets

A Kentucky judge has ordered ankle bracelets to electronically monitor those exposed to the coronavirus who refuse to stay home.

According to an affidavit from Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the health department, a person identified as D.L. in a court order is living with "someone who has tested positive for the illness and another person who is a presumptive case," according to CNN's local affiliate WDRB.

»Sign up for our new coronavirus newsletter

»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

A judge ordered the person to stay at home last week, but according to family members, D.L. “leaves the house often.”

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Angela Bisig ordered the Department of Corrections to fit D.L. with an ankle bracelet for the next 14 days, WDRB reported. He could face criminal charges if he leaves the house again.

At least three others in the state are under similar surveillance, according to WDRB.

There are at least 770 total coronavirus cases and 34 deaths in the state, according to The New York Times.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.