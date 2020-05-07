John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Tituss Burgess join ‘The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II’

»RELATED: Beyonce surprises fans on ‘Disney Family Singalong’ special

A list of some of the performances are below:

"A Whole New World" – Idina Menzel and Ben Platt "Almost There" – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose "Hakuna Matata" – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner featuring Donald Glover and Walter Russell III "Part of Your World" – Halsey "Poor Unfortunate Souls" – Rebel Wilson "Remember Me" - Miguel featuring Christina Aguilera "Step in Time" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert "Try Everything" – Shakira "When I Am Older" – Josh Gad "You'll Be in My Heart" – "Disney on Broadway" stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland "Zero to Hero" – Keke Palmer featuring "Dancing with the Stars" pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater

In the first edition of the special, Beyonce made a surprise appearance and performed “When You Wish Upon a Star” from “Pinocchio.” She and other celebrities performed remotely, sending in home video of themselves performing Disney classics.

Ariana Grande performed “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” from “Hercules,” and Aguilera performed “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King.”

Ryan Seacrest will return to host the remote event. More celebrity performances will be announced before the show airs.

Like the first special, “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” will bring attention to Feeding America, a non-profit organization that is a network of more than 200 food banks.

“The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” airs on ABC Sunday at 7 p.m.