Beyonce surprises fans on ‘Disney Family Singalong’ special

The special featured celebrities like Christina Aguilera, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Ariana Grande, Auli'i Cravalho, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town, and Darren Criss as sang their favorite Disney songs from their homes. Ryan Seacrest hosted the event from his kitchen.

Also included was a reunion with the cast of "High School Musical." Zac Efron introduced the segment as Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens, Cordon Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Gabriel sang "We're All in this Together" with the film's director Kenny Ortega.

Getting Beyonce involved came down to the last minute. BuzzFeed News reported that Disney Disney Executive Chair Bob Iger personally reached out to the singer for the special. She sent in n her video "in the nick of time" on Wednesday afternoon, hours before the final cut of the special was finished, according to Rob Mills, senior vice president at ABC Entertainment.

“She sent something in and it was absolutely beautiful,” Mills said. “Beyonce singing ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ was in the total spirit of not only what the special is about, but what the country is about right now, and it was something only she could do.”