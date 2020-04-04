HBO to make hit shows free during coronavirus social distancing, but not for long

The series and movies will be available for a limited time without a subscription on the HBO Now and HBO Go apps. Consumers can also go to HBONOW.com or HBOGO.com.

Other similar offers come from SiriusXM, which is offering free access to all content through May 15, and SXSW, which joined Amazon to offer movies from the festival for free to anyone with an Amazon account.

The full list of free content from HBO is below:

Full Series

"Ballers"

"Barry"

"Silicon Valley"

"Six Feet Under"

"The Sopranos"

"Succession"

"True Blood"

"Veep"

"The Wire"

10 Docuseries and Documentaries

"The Apollo"

"The Case Against Adnan Syed"

"Elvis Presley: The Searcher"

"I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter"

"The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley"

"Jane Fonda in Five Acts"

"McMillion$"

"True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality"

"United Skates"

"We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest"

20 Warner Bros. Theatricals