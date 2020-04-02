Amazon joins SXSW to stream festival movies for free

"We're honored to be able to provide a space for the SXSW filmmakers to share their hard work and passion with audiences for the first time," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "It's been a privilege collaborating with Janet Pierson and the SXSW team to bring these diverse and inspiring films to viewers around the country. We are supporters of SXSW and other independent film festivals, and hope this online film festival can help give back some of that experience, and showcase artists and films that audiences might otherwise not have had the chance to see."

The festival, originally scheduled for March 13-22, was canceled by the City of Austin due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: SXSW canceled due to coronavirus

"Ever since SXSW was cancelled by the City of Austin, we've been focused on how we could help the incredible films and filmmakers in the SXSW 2020 Film Festival lineup," Janet Pierson, Director of Film at SXSW, said in a statement. "We were delighted when Amazon Prime Video offered to host an online film festival, and jumped at the opportunity to connect their audiences to our filmmakers. We're inspired by the adaptability and resilience of the film community as it searches for creative solutions in this unprecedented crisis."

The SXSW winner’s list was announced March 24. No word has been given on what films will be included or when the collection will be available.