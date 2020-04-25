From vegetative state to death, reports swirl around Kim Jong Un’s condition

Kim was notably absent from the celebration of the 88th anniversary of the creation of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA) on April 25, Newsweek reported.

Hong Kong Satellite Television reported Jong was dead, according to Newsweek, but this has not been confirmed by U.S. sources.

“North Korean military readiness remains within historical norms and there is no further evidence to suggest a significant change in defensive posturing or national level leadership changes,” a senior Pentagon official not authorized to speak on the record told Newsweek.

President Donald Trump discounted reports on Kim’s failing health.

“I think the report was incorrect,” he told reporters on Thursday. He would not say if he had been in touch with North Korean leadership.

On Friday, a South Korean source told Reuters that Kim was alive and would be making an appearance soon, according to their intelligence. The source would not comment on Kim’s health or any involvement of Chinese agencies.