9 facts about colon cancer

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Experts want you to commit to healthy habits and regular screenings to help fight colon cancer. Here are nine facts about the disease.

1. Colorectal cancer is the cancer of the colon or the rectum.

Most colorectal cancers first develop as polyps, which are abnormal growths inside the colon or rectum. They can become cancerous if they aren't removed.

2. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S.

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance says one in 23 adults will get it in the course of their lifetime. While most cases are attributed to people 50 years or older, cases in younger people are on the rise.