Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers: Their friendship through hit songs

"Kenny's friendship means more to me than our hit records. Actually, we're kind of like soul mates," Parton said in 2017. "He's from Texas and I'm from Tennessee. There's an old famous country song, 'T for Texas, T for Tennessee.' We always sing that to each other. I love his singing. I love his voice. I never tire of hearing him sing. And I think our voices blend great, so I'm really proud of the musical part of that as well."

Take a listen to some of Parton and Rogers’ duets below.

﻿“Islands in the Stream” (1983)

“A Christmas to Remember” (1984)

“Christmas Without You” (1984)

“The Greatest Gift of All” (1984)

“Once Upon a Christmas” (1984)

“I Believe in Santa Claus” (1984)

“Real Love” (1985)

“Love is Strange” (1990)

“Undercover” (2003)

“You Can’t Make Old Friends” (2013)