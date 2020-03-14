Dog who spent 7 years at shelter adopted after going viral on social media

"Like most rescue dogs, Ginger came in to Dogwood with her own set of medical, emotional and behavioral issues which made her unadoptable for a long time," the shelter said in a March 10 post responding to inquiries. "Dogwood's staff and volunteers have diligently worked to address those issues and to locate a suitable home for her. She is and has been adoptable. The fact that she would be best placed in a home with no other animals or small children has narrowed the possibilities, but we never give up trying."

Days after posts and re-posts of the pup gained attention, Ginger was adopted.

“Her adopter has no children and no pets, has a fenced in yard and experience with dogs with dispositions similar to Ginger’s!” a Friday Facebook post from Dogwood Animal Shelter read.