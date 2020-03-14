Dog who spent 7 years at shelter adopted after going viral on social media

A Missouri shelter dog has been adopted after a Facebook post featuring her request for a forever home went viral.
KDSK reported Ginger, a 9-year-old Labrador retriever mix, was photographed in her kennel at Dogwood Animal Shelter in Osage Beach, Missouri, alongside a sign that read, "Hi! I'm Ginger! I've been here waiting 7 years, 9 months, 2 weeks, 2 days. I'm a good girl! I promise! I just need a 2nd chance."
A post of the photograph was made by the shelter Tuesday and was reportedly shared more than 32,000 times, according to KDSK.
The photo, and Ginger's information was shared by Mission Driven Goods, an Instagram account that posts. That post, in turn, was reposted by Paws Up, an account launched by Ellen DeGeneres which shares animal content.
Please, let’s get Ginger adopted. She deserves a loving home. #repost • • • @mission_driven_goods My Name is Ginger I have been at Dogwood Animal Shelter for 7 Years, 9 Months, 2 Weeks & 2 Days... - I am Labrador Retriever Mix - Need to be the only pet - Love to play 🎾 I am currently located at the Lake of the Ozarks in Osage Beach, Missouri. We are 3 hours from Kansas City / St. Louis & 1.5 hours from Springfield, Missouri. Please call Dogwood Animal Shelter and see if Maquel Wilson is there... She knows all about me… The phone number to call is 573-348-4411. I will wait right here for you...
"Like most rescue dogs, Ginger came in to Dogwood with her own set of medical, emotional and behavioral issues which made her unadoptable for a long time," the shelter said in a March 10 post responding to inquiries. "Dogwood's staff and volunteers have diligently worked to address those issues and to locate a suitable home for her. She is and has been adoptable. The fact that she would be best placed in a home with no other animals or small children has narrowed the possibilities, but we never give up trying."
Days after posts and re-posts of the pup gained attention, Ginger was adopted.
“Her adopter has no children and no pets, has a fenced in yard and experience with dogs with dispositions similar to Ginger’s!” a Friday Facebook post from Dogwood Animal Shelter read.