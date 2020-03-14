Breaking News

Georgia may impose statewide start date of Sept. 8

X

Dog who spent 7 years at shelter adopted after going viral on social media

Ginger, a 9-year-old Labrador retriever mix, was adopted days after this photo of her asking for a home went viral.
Ginger, a 9-year-old Labrador retriever mix, was adopted days after this photo of her asking for a home went viral.

Credit: Dogwood Animal Shelter

Credit: Dogwood Animal Shelter

National & World News | March 14, 2020
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Instagram post drew over 30 adoption applications for 9-year-old Labrador retriever mix

A Missouri shelter dog has been adopted after a Facebook post featuring her request for a forever home went viral.

KDSK reported Ginger, a 9-year-old Labrador retriever mix, was photographed in her kennel at Dogwood Animal Shelter in Osage Beach, Missouri, alongside a sign that read, "Hi! I'm Ginger! I've been here waiting 7 years, 9 months, 2 weeks, 2 days. I'm a good girl! I promise! I just need a 2nd chance."

»Click here to get the new AJC Mobile App

A post of the photograph was made by the shelter Tuesday and was reportedly shared more than 32,000 times, according to KDSK.

The photo, and Ginger's information was shared by Mission Driven Goods, an Instagram account that posts. That post, in turn, was reposted by Paws Up, an account launched by Ellen DeGeneres which shares animal content.

"Like most rescue dogs, Ginger came in to Dogwood with her own set of medical, emotional and behavioral issues which made her unadoptable for a long time," the shelter said in a March 10 post responding to inquiries. "Dogwood's staff and volunteers have diligently worked to address those issues and to locate a suitable home for her. She is and has been adoptable. The fact that she would be best placed in a home with no other animals or small children has narrowed the possibilities, but we never give up trying."

Days after posts and re-posts of the pup gained attention, Ginger was adopted.

“Her adopter has no children and no pets, has a fenced in yard and experience with dogs with dispositions similar to Ginger’s!” a Friday Facebook post from Dogwood Animal Shelter read.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.