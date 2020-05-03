Disney selling character-themed face masks; proceeds to go to Georgia-based charity

»Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter

“Disney’s donations will make a tremendous impact in the communities we serve,” Charles Redding, CEO and president of MedShare, said in a statement. “Their contribution of one million Disney cloth face masks will be provided to families in underserved communities and organizations working to limit the spread of COVID-19, while their monetary donation will be used to support the medical community’s ongoing efforts to provide lifesaving care to those who need it most.”

Read more about @shopDisney's new range of cloth face masks and donations to families and communities in the U.S., including Florida, during this trying time: https://t.co/39T5fxm7Vq pic.twitter.com/0UDvi1ciCd — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) April 30, 2020

The masks match the FDA's latest recommendations on non-surgical, non-industrial grade face masks and can be ordered now for estimated shipping in June. They are available in small, medium and large sizes and include characters such as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Anna and Elsa, Woody and Buzz Lightyear, The Avengers and Baby Yoda. They retail for $19.99 for a pack of four. More information on the masks, including care instructions, is at shopDisney.com.

This is the latest effort by Disney to support organizations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, Disney donated 100,000 N95 masks to New York, California and Florida. It also donated 150,000 rain ponchos to MedShare.