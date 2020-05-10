Direct deposit information for coronavirus stimulus checks due by May 13, IRS says

The IRS has set a firm deadline for those who want to get their stimulus checks by direct deposit.
CNBC reported that the IRS urged people in a Friday news release to use its Get My Payment portal by noon on May 13. At that site, people can check on their payment status and provide direct deposit information. If they do not have direct deposit information on file, they will have to wait longer to receive economic impact payments.
According to the agency, the number of paper checks being delivered to taxpayers will increase sharply by late May.
“We're working hard to get more payments quickly to taxpayers,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said. “We want people to visit Get My Payment before the noon Wednesday deadline so they can provide their direct deposit information. Time is running out for a chance to get these payments several weeks earlier through direct deposit.”
After the May 13 deadline, the IRS will start to prepare millions of files for paper checks, which begin arriving through late May and into June.
“Taxpayers who use Get My Payment before that cut-off can still take advantage of entering direct deposit information,” the IRS said.
More information on the deadline is at IRS.gov.