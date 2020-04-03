Coronavirus task force: Mnuchin updates stimulus check timeline

»Sign up for our new coronavirus newsletter

President Donald Trump said he authorized temporary hospital operation in New York, Dallas and New Orleans. He emphasized the federal government is not the first resort for states.

“We are a secondary source,” Trump said.

He also invoked the Defense Production Act, which he said in an earlier statement will “save lives by removing obstacles in the supply chain that threaten the rapid production of ventilators.”

According to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, such measures are too late for his state.