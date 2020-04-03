X

Coronavirus task force: Mnuchin updates stimulus check timeline

President Donald Trump listens as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks about stimulus checks Thursday in Washington.
Credit: Alex Brandon

National & World News | April 3, 2020
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The first stimulus checks will be sent to Americans in two weeks, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced at the coronavirus task force press briefing Thursday evening in Washington.

Mnuchin said the money would be in people’s accounts earlier than the original three weeks.

“I’m now committing to two weeks. We’re delivering on our commitments.”

Mnuchin, who oversees the IRS, said the IRS will ensure that “within two weeks the first money will be in people’s accounts.”

President Donald Trump said he authorized temporary hospital operation in New York, Dallas and New Orleans. He emphasized the federal government is not the first resort for states.

“We are a secondary source,” Trump said.

He also invoked the Defense Production Act, which he said in an earlier statement will “save lives by removing obstacles in the supply chain that threaten the rapid production of ventilators.”

According to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, such measures are too late for his state.

