Giants exercise contract option on manager Bob Melvin for the 2026 season

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants showed their confidence in manager Bob Melvin on Tuesday, exercising his contract option for the 2026 season.
San Francisco was 45-40 and in third place in the NL West heading into the second game of a four-game set at Arizona on Tuesday night.
The 63-year-old Melvin left the San Diego Padres to return home to the Bay Area and manage the Giants last year for the job he always dreamed of doing as a former catcher with the organization. This is his 22nd year as a major league manager.
“Having the chance to work alongside Bob every day, we’re really fortunate to have such an experienced leader and one of the most well-respected managers in baseball,” Giants President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey said in a statement. “His leadership, preparation, and connection with our players have been invaluable, and we believe he’s the right person to continue guiding this team forward.”
Melvin, a three-time Manager of the Year who has won the award in both leagues, has a career regular-season record of 1,642-1,547 with eight postseason appearances while guiding Arizona, Seattle, Oakland, San Diego and now the Giants.
The club went 80-82 in his first season last year.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue leading this group,” Melvin said. “I believe in what we’re building here, and I appreciate the confidence that the Giants ownership group, Greg, Buster, Larry (Baer), Zack (Minasian) and the rest of the Giants’ organization have shown in me and our staff. We have a lot of unfinished business this year, and I’m looking forward to the work ahead.”
Melvin is a native of nearby Palo Alto, California. He attended the University of California-Berkeley and played for his hometown Giants from 1986-88.
He replaced Gabe Kapler, who was fired with three days remaining in the 2023 season. The Giants haven't made the playoffs nor had a winning record since finishing with a franchise-record 107 victories to edge the 106-win Dodgers for the NL West title in 2021.
In other Giants news, the team placed infielder Christian Koss on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain and recalled outfielder Luis Matos from Triple-A Sacramento.
