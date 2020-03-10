Coronavirus: Rescues underway in China after 70 trapped in quarantined hotel collapse

“I was at a gas station and heard a loud noise. I looked up and the whole building collapsed. Dust was everywhere, and glass fragments were flying around,” a witness said in a video posted on Miaopai, a Chinese video sharing and live streaming service

About four hours after the collapse, 38 of the 70 or so people who had been in the hotel were rescued, according to officials.

The cause of the collapse is not clear. No deaths have been reported so far.