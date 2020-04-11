Conagra Brands recalls 130,763 pounds of chicken bowl products

9.5-ounce cartons containing "Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro" with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

9.5-ounce cartons containing "Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre" with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

According to the USDA, a class I recall is “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products, according to the USDA.

Consumers with the affected products are asked to throw them away and not eat them.