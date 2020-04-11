Colquitt County organization donates more than 300K pounds of fresh produce

One South Georgia organization is donating hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to local and national food banks in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Moultrie Observer reported the 300,000 pounds of fresh produce donated by Southern Valley Fruit and Vegetable Inc. in Colquitt County are helping to feed anywhere from 600,000 to 750,000 people, according to a news release from the company.
Jon Schwalls, Southern Valley executive officer, told WALB he was looking for ways to help other families who might otherwise go hungry as feeding programs were struggling.
“During this unprecedented time, it is important that we do what we can to help those in need, both locally and nationally. There are many families with children who are in need due to the absence of school lunch programs, and there are many elderlies that might not be able to shop at their local supermarket,” Schwalls said in a statement. “Our hearts are with them and our hope is that these donations will help to ease their burden.”
Southern Valley Fruit and Vegetable Inc. is a family-owned vegetable growing, packing and shipping facility. Besides Georgia, it has farms in Tennessee and Mexico.