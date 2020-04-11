Colquitt County organization donates more than 300K pounds of fresh produce

“During this unprecedented time, it is important that we do what we can to help those in need, both locally and nationally. There are many families with children who are in need due to the absence of school lunch programs, and there are many elderlies that might not be able to shop at their local supermarket,” Schwalls said in a statement. “Our hearts are with them and our hope is that these donations will help to ease their burden.”

Southern Valley Fruit and Vegetable Inc. is a family-owned vegetable growing, packing and shipping facility. Besides Georgia, it has farms in Tennessee and Mexico.