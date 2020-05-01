Burn ban starts for 47 Georgia counties

According to a news release from the EPD, the ban is in addition to the rule that prohibits burning household garbage, which is never allowed in the state.

“Recreational activities such as campfires and grilling are exempt from the open burning ban,” EPD said in the news release. “Burning of vegetative materials at agricultural operations is also exempt.”

The Georgia EPD burn ban is in effect for Hall County from May 1st to September 30th.

What does this mean for YOU? Don't burn anything from May 1 - September 30.

Metro Atlanta counties under the burn ban include Carroll, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Heard, Henry, Rockdale and Spalding.

Seven counties -- Banks, Catoosa, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Upson and Walker -- will be given extra time to clear debris from April storms. The ban will start in those counties June 1.

The full list of counties under the burn ban is below: