Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Europe swelters under a punishing heat wave with Paris forecast to hit 104 F

France and the rest of Europe are still in the grips of the first major heat wave this summer even as conditions began to improve in some parts of the region
The sun shines over the the Eiffel Tower during a heat wave, Monday, June 30, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The sun shines over the the Eiffel Tower during a heat wave, Monday, June 30, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN – Associated Press
24 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — France and the rest of Europe were still in the grips of the first major heat wave this summer with health warnings in effect Tuesday, even as conditions began to improve in some parts of the region.

Punishing temperatures were forecast to reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in Paris and to stay unusually high in Belgium and the Netherlands. In contrast, temperatures were falling in Portugal, where no red heat warnings were issued.

In France, the national weather agency Météo-France placed several departments under the highest red alert, with the Paris region particularly hard hit. The heat wave — defined as consecutive days of very high temperature — is expected to intensify Tuesday and more than 1,300 schools were expected to be partially or fully closed, the Education Ministry said.

Visitors to the Eiffel Tower without tickets were told to postpone their visits, and the summit of the city's landmark was closed until Thursday.

Farther south, 17 of Italy’s 27 major cities were experiencing a heat wave, according to the Health Ministry.

Météo-France also warned of the heightened risk of wildfires due to the drought-stricken soil, compounded by a lack of rain in June and the recent surge in temperature.

Climate experts warn that future summers are likely to be hotter than any recorded to date. By 2100, France could be up to 4 C (39 F) warmer, with temperatures exceeding 40 C expected every year and extreme heat spikes potentially reaching 50 C (122 F). According to Météo-France, the country may face a tenfold increase in the number of heat wave days by 2100.

In Portugal, Lisbon was forecast to reach 33 C (91 F), typical for this time of the year, though some inland areas could still see peaks of 43 C (109 F), according to the national weather agency. June temperature records were broken in two locations in Portugal on June 29.

___

Associated Press writers Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal, and David Billier contributed to this report.

A woman eats an ice cream, Monday, June 30, 2025 in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, southwestern France. (AP Photo/Nicolas Mollo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man refreshes his hands Monday, June 30, 2025 on the seafront in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, southwestern France. (AP Photo/Nicolas Mollo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man runs towards the rising sun on a small road on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People use umbrellas in hot weather to shelter from the sun while walking past the Colosseum, in Rome, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Kids cool off in the mist from a fountain as temperatures approach 100 degrees, Friday, June 20, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

How to stay cool in a heat wave — even without air conditioning

Storms in France cause flooding, 2 deaths and a leak in parliament

One more sizzling hot day for the eastern US before temperatures plunge 30 degrees

The Latest

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., is followed by reporters as he walks from the chamber to his office as Republicans begin a final push to advance President Donald Trump's tax breaks and spending cuts package, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

Senate Republicans seek support for Trump’s big bill in overnight session

11m ago

Starmer faces down a revolt over welfare reform after a troubled first year in office

56m ago

Greenland has a message for the rest of the world: Come visit

1h ago

Featured

People carrying a giant pride flag participate in the annual Pride Parade in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Corporate pullback from LGBTQ groups leaves Atlanta organizations in the lurch

Some Atlanta LGBTQ groups are reevaluating their programming and staffing in light of the reduced support.

Atlanta mayor: Property tax hike needed to keep up with population growth

Andre Dickens said a property tax hike is almost unavoidable, as Atlanta’s leaders work to keep up with population growth that brings increased demand for city services.

GDOT’s roadside helpers return to 24/7 service

The highway helpers who patrol metro Atlanta’s interstates will return to 24/7 service on Tuesday, just in time for the busy holiday weekend.