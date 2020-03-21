Augusta mayor orders shutdown of bars, nightclubs and some gatherings

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis issued an executive order Saturday that closes a number of businesses and limits public and private gatherings.
The Augusta Chronicle reported the order is part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"The time is now, for us as a city to act and protect the citizens of Augusta, Georgia," Davis said, WRDW reported. "This is a virus that has no treatment plan, no vaccine, and continues to spread at a rapid rate. As a community, we must work together to protect each other."
The order affects the following businesses and gatherings:
- Bars - Nightclubs - Restaurants with dine-in service only - Gymnasiums and recreational facilities - Body care salons: barbers, nail salons, hairdressers, spas - Entertainment venues: bowling alleys, movie theaters, and live performance venues - Public and private gatherings of 10 or more.
The following businesses are not affected:
- Grocery stores - Restaurants with take-out, drive-thru, or delivery services - Banks - Convenience stores - Laundromats
Davis has also said testing has increased locally.
Essential services, such as gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores, food banks, convenience stores, hospitals and medical centers, will not be affected.
Government functions such as water and sewer, garbage, transportation, jails, courts, law enforcement, fire protection and emergency services will also not be impacted by the order.