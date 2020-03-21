Augusta mayor orders shutdown of bars, nightclubs and some gatherings

The order affects the following businesses and gatherings:

- Bars - Nightclubs - Restaurants with dine-in service only - Gymnasiums and recreational facilities - Body care salons: barbers, nail salons, hairdressers, spas - Entertainment venues: bowling alleys, movie theaters, and live performance venues - Public and private gatherings of 10 or more.

The following businesses are not affected:

- Grocery stores - Restaurants with take-out, drive-thru, or delivery services - Banks - Convenience stores - Laundromats

Davis has also said testing has increased locally.

Government functions such as water and sewer, garbage, transportation, jails, courts, law enforcement, fire protection and emergency services will also not be impacted by the order.