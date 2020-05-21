Augusta to fine, jail those not wearing masks in city government facilities

An ordinance approved this week by the Augusta Commission means that people who do not wear face masks in city government facilities could face a fine of up to $1,000 or jail time.
The Augusta Chronicle reported that anyone older than age 2 who can medically tolerate a mask has to wear one to enter city buildings through June 13, when the state of emergency is set to expire.
Most likely, the penalty will be the denial of entry to the building, Commissioner Sammie Sias said during the Tuesday commission meeting.
The ordinance passed 7-2 on first reading, with Commissioners Marion Williams and John Clarke opposing.
Clarke said the ordinance is likely to get the city sued and it is “stomping on four constitutional amendments.”
The Chronicle reported Wayne Brown, general counsel of Augusta’s law department, said the Georgia Municipal Association cited Gov. Brian Kemp’s verbal support for allowing local governments to require face masks. GMA is the state’s lobbying arm for cities.
However, Candice Broce, the governor’s communications director, told AJC.com, “Our office has not given verbal or written support to any local officials, associations, or similar entities on mandating face coverings in public. The Governor’s executive order strongly encourages it, but it is not required.”
Williams said the choice to wear a mask is personal, such as smoking, and questioned how the ordinance would be enforced, The Chronicle reported.
In April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people wear facial coverings and face masks in public in areas where social distancing isn’t possible to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Upon Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen some Georgia businesses, many facilities are requiring that patrons wear facial coverings to enter.