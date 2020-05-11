Artist recreates iconic images in celebration of essential workers on coronavirus frontlines

Tunnel to Towers Foundation partnered with artist Scott LoBaido to create “Sunrise: A Tribute to First Responders.” Credit: Tunnel to Towers Foundation Credit: Tunnel to Towers Foundation

In another touch to the image, LoBaido included a flyover of U.S. military aircraft in a nod to the recent America Strong flyover by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds, which was in honor of essential workers on the coronavirus frontlines.

“I have always wanted to do a patriotic piece that was a national tribute to first responders, and with Tunnel to Towers, this was the perfect opportunity to do just that,” LoBaido said in a statement. “Through my work I wanted to capture the spirit of hope, resilience, and commitment to duty of those brave men and women at the forefront of this battle. My goal was to create the ideal piece to represent the war we are fighting today, while at the same time inspire and instill hope in all Americans that their courage and sacrifice -- like the sacrifices made on frontlines throughout history -- will get America through this crisis.”

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation was created with the mission of honoring the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller, who died saving others on Sept. 11, 2001. The organization also honors military and first responders.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a global fight against an invisible enemy. These heroes show up each day, doing everything they can to save as many lives as they can, while risking their own,” Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, said in a statement. “Tunnel to Towers is honored to present this masterpiece as a way to immortalize their bravery at this pivotal, historic moment and to thank them for showing us you cannot conquer the American spirit.”

Artist Scott LoBaido poses next to his print, "Sunrise: A Tribute to First Responders."

LoBaido's prints will be available for a limited time, from May 10 through Memorial Day, for $100 at Tunnel2Towers.org. Proceeds from the sales will support the Tunnel to Towers COVID-19 Heroes Fund, which assists first responders and frontline health care workers by providing personal protective equipment, warm meals and financial relief through temporary mortgage payments to the families of those who have died from COVID-19 and have young children.

The fund has grown to $5 million and aims to raise $10 million. The organization was recently honored by President Donald Trump for the creation of the fund.

“Frank and his army of volunteers have delivered food to firehouses and police stations and more all across New York and New Jersey,” Trump said. “You have a lot of people that are very thankful, Frank.”

Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller was recently honored by President Donald Trump for the COVID-19 Heroes Fund.

You can also receive a free print by supporting the foundation and signing up between May 10 and Memorial Day to be an $11-a-month donor.

