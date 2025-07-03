Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Drive-by shooting in Chicago leaves 4 dead and 14 others wounded, police say

Police say four people have died from gunshot wounds and 14 others have been hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in Chicago
Officers work the scene of a shooting Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Officers work the scene of a shooting Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Updated 35 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Four people have died from gunshot wounds and 14 others have been hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in Chicago, police said Thursday. At least three were in critical condition.

The shooting happened late Wednesday in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. Several media outlets said it happened outside a restaurant and lounge that had hosted an album release party for a rapper.

Someone opened fire into a crowd standing outside, police said, and the vehicle immediately drove away.

No one was in custody, police said.

Preliminary information from police said 13 women and five men ranging in age from 21 to 32 were shot, and that the dead included two men and two women. Those shot were taken to multiple hospitals, police said.

Chris King, a spokesperson for Northwestern Medicine, said the emergency department was evaluating several people injured in the shooting. He could not provide the number of people sent to the hospital or their conditions.

Officers work the scene of a shooting Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Officers work the scene of a shooting Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Officers work the scene of a shooting Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

A man has died and another is in critical condition after being shot Saturday at Coan Park in Atlanta, police said. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at Atlanta park, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting at Coan Park just north of Memorial Drive in the Kirkwood neighborhood

2nd man dies after weekend shooting at Atlanta park, police say

A weekend shooting at an Atlanta park claims two lives.

Woman fatally shot in DeKalb business parking lot after fight, police say

Officials have not said what sparked the altercation, deadly shooting.

The Latest

Smoke from an Israeli bombardment rises over the Gaza Strip, seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

94 Palestinians killed in Gaza, including 45 people waiting for aid, authorities say

10m ago

House Republicans are pushing Trump's big bill to the brink of passage

19m ago

Hotels and homes evacuated on Greek island of Crete as wildfire burns out of control

27m ago

Featured

The city of Brookhaven's mayor and City Council last week decided to remove the colored panes of glass from the dome of Brookhaven's new City Centre after residents objected to the brightness of the colors, seen here Friday, June 27, 2025. (Reed Williams/AJC)

Credit: Reed Williams/AJC

Brookhaven removes colored glass from City Centre dome after uproar

Some say the colors were too bright, the dome looked like ice cream with sprinkles and the hues distracted from the building’s muted design.

Confederate group sues to stop Stone Mountain’s ‘truth-telling’ exhibit

The Sons of Confederate Veterans allege the park’s changes to its Civil War history exhibits violate state law.

Georgia student going to court after being expelled for warning of threat

The middle school student was expelled after he sent messages to friends about a video he'd seen with someone threatening to shoot up area schools.