Drive-by shooting in Chicago leaves 4 dead and 14 others wounded, police say

CHICAGO (AP) — Four people have died from gunshot wounds and 14 others have been hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in Chicago, police said Thursday. At least three were in critical condition.
The shooting happened late Wednesday in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. Several media outlets said it happened outside a restaurant and lounge that had hosted an album release party for a rapper.
Someone opened fire into a crowd standing outside, police said, and the vehicle immediately drove away.
No one was in custody, police said.
Preliminary information from police said 13 women and five men ranging in age from 21 to 32 were shot, and that the dead included two men and two women. Those shot were taken to multiple hospitals, police said.
Chris King, a spokesperson for Northwestern Medicine, said the emergency department was evaluating several people injured in the shooting. He could not provide the number of people sent to the hospital or their conditions.
