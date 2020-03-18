ajc logo
03/19 Mike Luckovich: The frontlines

Credit: Mike Luckovich

Mike Luckovich
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
March 18, 2020

This was one of my first popular cartoons this year, because it did seem to get shared all over the place on social media. I kept getting hospital groups and medical groups and others emailing me to say, “Hey, can we use this with our employees.” An ambulance company bought t-shirts with this cartoon on it to give to their employees and hospital workers. Hoda Kotb on the “Today” show put it on her homepage, so it really got a lot of mileage. People sent pictures of hospital workers from all over wearing it on T-shirts.

The cartoon was also included in an AJC video

For those who can’t work from home, thank you

A special thank you to essential workers during the COVID pandemic in Georgia from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Includes a cartoon by Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

