03/19 Mike Luckovich: The frontlines

This was one of my first popular cartoons this year, because it did seem to get shared all over the place on social media. I kept getting hospital groups and medical groups and others emailing me to say, “Hey, can we use this with our employees.” An ambulance company bought t-shirts with this cartoon on it to give to their employees and hospital workers. Hoda Kotb on the “Today” show put it on her homepage, so it really got a lot of mileage. People sent pictures of hospital workers from all over wearing it on T-shirts.