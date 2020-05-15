Alabama father facing child abuse charges after 1-month-old found with facial bruises

An Alabama man is facing charges after investigators say he stuck his 1-month-old daughter in the face and head, causing her to be hospitalized.
AL.com reported 19-year-old Ty Mason of Salem, Alabama, is facing child abuse charges.
"On May 11th 2020, Lee County sheriff's deputies responded to the 300 block of Lee road 2110 in the Salem community of Lee County in reference to a one-month-old female child with red marks and bruises on her head and face area," Captain Jimmy Taylor with the Lee County Sheriffs Department said, according to WRBL. "The child was transported to Jack Hughston hospital in Phenix City where she was treated for her injuries."
Deputies determined Mason, the infant’s biological father, struck the child.
Mason is charged with torture and willful abuse of a child under 18-years of age. He is being held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 888-522-7847.