Trump may reveal new virus test purchases at RNC

President Donald Trump is set to reveal that the federal government is purchasing 150 million new COVID-19 test kits, with the announcement potentially featuring in his speech to the Republican National Convention.
A White House official says Trump on Thursday is to announce the purchase of a newly approved $5 rapid test for the coronavirus produced by Abbott Laboratories. The test received emergency use authorization from the FDA this week. The company says it will be able to produce about 50 million of them per month, beginning in September.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the president's speech.
The announcement comes as the Trump administration still faces criticism over its coronavirus testing plans – with experts calling for more expansive testing to allow schools, universities and businesses to safely reopen. The Trump administration this week quietly rolled back its guidance for testing those exposed to the virus in a move some have charged was politically motivated.
Trump is set to deliver his acceptance speech later Thursday from the White House South Lawn, disregarding longstanding tradition of presidents refraining from using the White House and its grounds for partisan political purposes.
After the fundraiser, Trump will go to Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters for an update on Hurricane Laura. The storm pounded the Gulf Coast with wind, rain and a wall of seawater after it made landfall overnight.