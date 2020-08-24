Roddy Ricch, J Balvin no longer performing at MTV VMAs

Ricch announced his cancellation in a statement posted to Instagram Live, saying: “My team and I did everything in our power to make this work, due to COVID compliance issues at the last minute we had to call off the performance."

The MTV VMAs will air on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The show was originally supposed to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and will now be held outdoors at various places in New York City in response to the coronavirus pandemic.