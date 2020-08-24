TV best bets with the Republican National Convention, MTV Video Music Awards, ‘Love Island,’ Tyler Perry

“Love Island” 8 p.m. CBS (second season debut) — Thanks to COVID, the singles aren’t on an actual island but instead in Las Vegas sequestered in a “bubble” at a villa on top of Ceasars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

“I May Destroy You” 9 p.m. HBO (first season finale) — Arabella’s memory of January 22 comes rushing back to her, and she drags the last of her demons out from under the bed — once and for all.

“American Dad” 10 p.m. TBS — Francine explores ASMR with Roger. Steve gets a pole in his head and a secret admirer

“Republican National Convention” 10 p.m. Fox News, ABC, NBC, CBS, GPB, CNN, MSNBC — The nomination of Trump by delegates.

TUESDAY

“Emily’s Wonder Lab” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — In this live-action series, host Emily Calandrelli makes STEAM fun with science experiments, activities and demonstrations that will blow your mind!

“Trinkets” 3:01 a.m. Neflix (second season debut) — A grieving teen finds an unexpected connection with two classmates at her new high school after they all land in the same Shoplifters Anonymous group.

“The Haves and the Have Nots” 8 p.m. OWN — Hanna decides to stand her ground and get the answers she needs.

“America’s Book of Secrets” 9 p.m. History — A look at the clandestine activities and state-of-the-art training of the U.S. Special Forces and government agencies that undertake the dangerous surveillance, reconnaissance, and intelligence collecting missions.

“I Quit” 9 p.m. Discovery — Dacula resident Jasmine Dunn works with two childhood friends to build a wine brand.

“Republican National Convention” 10 p.m. Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, GPB, ABC, NBC, CBS — First lady Melania Trump is scheduled to speak.

WEDNESDAY

“Rising Phoenix” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Elite athletes and insiders reflect on the Paralympic Games and examine how they impact a global understanding of disability, diversity and excellence.

“In the Cut” 8 p.m. Bounce TV (seventh season debut) — Mark Curry and Kim Coles join the ensemble.

“Women in Film Presents: Make It Work” 8 p.m. the CW — The one-hour variety special, a combination of music, comedy and fun celebrity testimonials, explores the issues and solutions for getting women back to work.

“United We Fall” 8 p.m. ABC (first season finale) — Bill and Jo decided to renew their marriage vows on their 10th year anniversary.

“Republican National Convention” 10 p.m. MSNBC, ABC, Fox News, CNN, GPB, CBS, NBC — Vice President Mike Pence is set to speak.

THURSDAY

“Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play” 3:01 a.m. BET+ — Tyler Perry’s final stage play featuring Madea.

“Class Action Park” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — A look at a New Jersey water park that was so notorious for causing injuries that people called it “Class Action Park,” “Traction Park” and “Accident Park.”

“Pure” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) —A British series where Marnie grapples with excessive sexual thoughts in her head for the past 3,723 days.

“Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — A charming and insightful exploration of the customs and traditions of different cultures and how they impact major aspects of everyday life.

“Republican National Convention” 10 p.m. CBS, Fox News, CNN, ABC, GPB, MSNBC, NBC — Trump is scheduled to speak.

FRIDAY

“Get Duked!” 3:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — An anarchic, hip-hop inspired comedy that follows four city boys on a wilderness trek as they try to escape a mysterious huntsman.

“The Binge” 3:01 a.m. Hulu — Three teens prepare for the one day when it’s legal to drink alcohol and take drugs.

“I Am a Killer: Released” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — In this crime docuseries spinoff, a convict is paroled 30 years after being sentenced to death for murder. Then he makes a stunning confession.

“All Together Now” 3:01 a.m. Netflix - An optimistic and talented teen clings to a huge secret -- she’s homeless and living on a bus.

“Diners, Drive Ins and Dives” 9 p.m. Food — Guy Fieri does takeout Triple-D style, combining cooking at home with great restaurant food. Four DDD alums send ingredients for their most off-the-hook recipes, then join Guy and Hunter via video chat to cook up all that flavor.

WEEKEND

“Sorority Secrets” 8 p.m. Saturday Lifetime — A group of young girls from a university fall prey to a “pusher killer,” an unidentified murderer who starts killing sorority sisters one after the other.

“2020 MTV Video Music Awards″ 8 p.m. Sunday MTV — The socially distanced broadcast include The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Roddy Ricch, BTS, Dola Cat and Balvin.

“P-Valley″ 8 p.m. Sunday Starz — Uncle Clifford goes to war for the hearts and minds of Chucalissa; back at the club, the Pynk family comes together to prepare for its biggest night yet.

“Love Fraud” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime (new series) — This four-part docu-series follows the search for Richard Scott Smith, who used the internet and his dubious charms to prey upon unsuspecting women looking for love.

“Lovecraft Country” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — Leti hopes to mend her relationship with her sister Ruby, by turning a ramshackle Victorian on Chicago’s North Side into a boarding house.

“Wynonna Earp 10 p.m. Sunday Syfy (fourth season summer finale) — The gang races to save one of their own, but are hindered by unseen forces.

“The Vow” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO — After seven years, Bonnie leaves Albany and NXIVM for Los Angeles to make sense of it all. She tries desperately to get through to Mark, who reassures her all is well. Meanwhile, Mark remains loyal to Keith and NXIVM, but a series of phone calls begin to sow doubt within him.