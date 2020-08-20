Fauci recovering after surgery to remove vocal cord polyp

Polyps are bumps that can form on the vocal cords and cause hoarseness. Fauci has been open about his, saying in an interview with the Economic Club of Washington this spring that he had an irritated throat after a bout of winter flu that never got a chance to heal.

“I probably have a polyp there,” he said at the time, adding that “the only way you're going to make it get better is to keep your mouth shut. But that's not in the cards right now.”