Workers at McDonald’s-owned restaurants getting a pay hike

The global fast-food giant said the increases, which have already begun, will be rolled out over the next several months and include shifting the entry level range for crew to at least $11 to $17 an hour, and the starting range for shift managers to at least $15 to $20 an hour, based on restaurant location.

Entering into the summer season with dining rooms re-opening where safe, McDonald’s-owned restaurants are also looking to hire 10,000 new employees over the next three months.