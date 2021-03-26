Woman who lost child to brain tumor gives birth at 57

Higgins gave birth to a healthy boy named Jack on Saturday. He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.

"Yes, I'm scared and I'm anxious, but I'm so excited," Higgins told the Concord Monitor for a story published Friday.

Higgins, an avid runner who has been a high school track coach, said she did weight training until the day she went into labor.

Barbara Higgins cradles her newborn's head at home. (Geoff Forester/The Concord Monitor via AP) Credit: Geoff Forester Credit: Geoff Forester

In addition to Higgins' struggles with her brain tumor, Banzhoff, 65, had been living with kidney disease and underwent a transplant.

According to Guinness World Records, the oldest woman to give birth was 66-year-old Maria del Carmen Bousada Lara, who had twins in Spain in 2006.