Woman hospitalized after ex-boyfriend set her on fire; man charged

A woman is in the hospital and police are investigating after she was beaten and set on fire by her ex-boyfriend, whom police identified as a suspect.
WRBL in Columbus, Georgia, reported that around 5 a.m. Friday, victim Sherry Hardnett flagged down an officer for help while walking down South Greenwood Street.
Officers with the LaGrange Criminal Investigations Section began investigating and found Hardnett’s ex-boyfriend, 44-year-old Damario Davis, broke into her home sometime in the early morning hours of Friday and waited for her to return home.
When the victim came home, police said, the attack began.
The investigation found Hardnett held against her will in her home by Davis. He allegedly beat, kicked and poured an unknown flammable accelerant on her, police said.
Hardnett was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment to significant burns to her body. An update on her condition is not known, WRBL reported.
Not long after, Davis was taken into jail on an active warrant for his arrest from an April 2020 domestic violence incident.
In connection to the incident, Davis faces additional charges, including criminal attempt murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, burglary, aggravated stalking and arson 1st degree, the news station reported.