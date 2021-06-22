ajc logo
X

Will Smith to tell life story in new memoir set for November

Caption
Here are five fun facts you may not have known about Will Smith.

National & World News
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
Rapper-turned-actor reveals book cover on Instagram

Will Smith is ready to open up about his life story.

Penguin Press announced Sunday that Smith will release his memoir titled “Will” on Nov. 9.

The rapper-turned-actor shared a photo of the book’s cover art to more than 54 million of his followers on Instagram.

Smith said he is “finally ready” to release the memoir after working on the book for two years. His book will be published by Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House and co-authored by Mark Manson, the author of “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck.”

“It’s been a labor of love,” Smith said in his post.

Smith will also narrate the audiobook of “Will” from Penguin Random House Audio.

“Will” looks to tell a story about Smith’s life and career. The book will delve into him being raised in West Philadelphia to entering superstardom as an actor and rapper. He’s a two-time Academy Award nominee and a four-time Grammy winner.

Smith starred in the “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” “Bad Boys,” “Men in Black” and “Pursuit of Happyness.” He’s won Grammys for “Summertime,” “Men In Black,” “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” and “Parents Just Don’t Understand.”

In Other News
1
China, Canada spar at UN body over human rights failings
2
US stocks open mostly lower ahead of testimony from Powell
3
Katie Couric ‘Going There’ book tour makes a stop in Atlanta this fall
4
Virginia hopes to remove time capsule along with Lee statue
5
UAE's capital apparently offering COVID vaccines to tourists
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top