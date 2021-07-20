ajc logo
X

Will COVID-19 vaccines work if I have a weak immune system?

Caption
Employers Can Require Vaccines , for Returning Office Workers.According to the CDC, 50% of American adults are now vaccinated against COVID-19.But many people are still hesitant to get the shot, .leaving many employers trying to figure out the best way to ensure workers' health and safety.A recent guidance issued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says employers can legally require employees to be vaccinated.However, workers can claim medical or religious exemptions and still keep their jobs.Many employers such as Target, Kroger, Petco and more are relying on incentives instead of mandates in an attempt to avoid any potential lawsuits.Many employers such as Target, Kroger, Petco and more are relying on incentives instead of mandates in an attempt to avoid any potential lawsuits.Many employers such as Target, Kroger, Petco and more are relying on incentives instead of mandates in an attempt to avoid any potential lawsuits.States such as Ohio and California have also rolled out incentive programs with cash prizes.States such as Ohio and California have also rolled out incentive programs with cash prizes.According to NPR, at least 85 bills have been introduced by state lawmakers to limit an employer's ability to force workers to get vaccinated or terminate them if they refuse.In April, Montana passed such a bill and Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an executive order banning "vaccine passports.".[Receiving a shot] is entirely voluntary and will not be mandated by the State of Montana. We are committed to protecting individual liberty and personal privacy, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, via statement

Coronavirus
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago

Probably not as well as they do in healthy people, but the shots should offer some protection.

It’s why vaccinations are still recommended for people with immune systems weakened by disease or certain medications. It’s also important that your family, friends and caregivers get vaccinated, which will make it far less likely that they pass on the virus.

ExploreAJC's full coronavirus coverage

About 3% of U.S. adults have weakened immune systems. Among them are people with HIV or AIDS, transplant recipients, some cancer patients and people with autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and lupus.

COVID-19 shots weren’t studied in large numbers of people with weak immune systems. But limited data and experience with flu and pneumonia vaccines suggest they won’t work as well as they do in others. That means people with weakened immune systems should keep taking precautions like wearing masks and avoiding large crowds.

“It’s prudent to use all the precautions you were using before you were vaccinated,” said Dr. Ajit Limaye, a transplant expert at University of Washington Medicine in Seattle.

Although most cancer patients should get vaccinated as soon as they can, people getting stem cell transplant or CAR T-cell therapy should wait at least three months after treatment to get vaccinated, according to guidance from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. That delay will make sure the vaccines work as well as they can.

Caption
Rapper Juvenile’s “Back That Thang Up” has been revamped into, "Vax That Thang Up".Mannie Fresh helped remake the pro-vaccine hit, .along with Mia X.The “Vax That Thang Up” video was released Tuesday on the BLK Dating YouTube account.BLK is one of the largest dating apps geared toward connecting Black singles.BLK said that it hopes the track will help ease vaccine hesitancy.New lyrics include, .Girl, you can be the queen, aftеr quarantine / We can meet up at the spot and we can do the thing, Mannie Fresh.The track is a collaboration between the artists, Atlanta-based creative agency Majority and BLK

For transplant recipients, researchers are looking at whether an extra dose might make the vaccines more effective.

French guidelines recommend a third COVID-19 dose for the immunocompromised, including organ recipients. Israel recently began giving an extra dose of the Pfizer vaccine to transplant patients and others with weak immune systems. Some U.S. transplant recipients seek out a third dose on their own in hopes of more protection even though the federal government hasn’t authorized extra vaccinations.

In Other News
1
India’s pandemic death toll could be in the millions
2
Surging delta variant accounting for 83% of U.S. COVID cases
3
Coronavirus: How many people have died from the virus in the U.S.?
4
COVID-19 surge looms in Georgia
5
Court votes to stay judge’s decision about CDC cruise ship rules
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top