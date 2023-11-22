Where is the Rainbow International Bridge, site of the Wednesday explosion?

A law enforcement official says two people have been found dead in a vehicle that exploded at a checkpoint on the American side of a U.S.-Canada bridge in Niagara Falls in western New York.

The explosion happened Wednesday on the U.S. side of the Rainbow International Bridge, which connects the two countries across the Niagara River.

The Associated Press reported that the bridge and three others between western New York and Ontario were quickly closed as a precaution, and the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport began security checks on all cars and told passengers to expect additional screenings.