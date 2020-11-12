Weekly jobless claims continue falling despite COVID spike

New jobless numbers released Thursday morning show another decrease in the number of Americans filing for unemployment.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 709,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week, a decrease of 48,000 from the previous week. This is the 11th consecutive week that new jobless claims have come in below the symbolic 1 million figure.
The improving numbers come in spite of the fact the coronavirus is spiking in record numbers around the U.S.
Thursday’s Labor Department data also shows that unemployed Americans are spending more time out of work, according to an NBC News analysis. Regular state unemployment assistance expires after 26 weeks, at which point workers can tap 13 weeks of additional federal pandemic unemployment compensation, which was introduced this spring.