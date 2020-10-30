Weakness in Apple, other tech giants pulls stocks lower

Investors have been dismayed by a lack of progress in talks between the White House and Congress on new U.S. stimulus. Hopes for action ahead of Tuesday’s election and potential wrangling over the outcome have diminished.

“The market is still in search of that elusive stimulus lifeline in this mishmash of pre-election de-risking,” Stephen Innes of Axi said in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.7% to 5,542.62, and Frankfurt’s DAX was 1.1% lower at 11,470.85. The CAC 40 in France retreated 0.9% to 4,528.95.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 1.5% to 22,977.13 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 2.1% to 24,073.72.