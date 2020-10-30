Weakness in Apple, other tech giants pulls stocks lower

NEW YORK — Weakness in several Big Tech companies including Apple and Facebook sent stock prices somewhat lower in early trading Friday on Wall Street, keeping the S&P 500 on track for its second weekly loss in a row.
The benchmark index was down 0.3% in the early going Friday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down even more, 0.7%.
Even though Apple and other tech giants reported results late Thursday that beat analysts' estimates, downbeat forecasts and other uncertainties led investors to punish several of the stocks, with the exception of Google’s parent company, Alphabet. Twitter plunged more than 15%. Exxon Mobil fell after reporting a drop in revenue.
Global stocks and U.S. futures sank Friday as investors looked ahead to next week’s presidential election and weighed the chances of economic aid from Washington and Europe.
London and Frankfurt opened lower, while Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul all declined. Shanghai closed lower after swinging between gains and losses.
Investors have been dismayed by a lack of progress in talks between the White House and Congress on new U.S. stimulus. Hopes for action ahead of Tuesday’s election and potential wrangling over the outcome have diminished.
“The market is still in search of that elusive stimulus lifeline in this mishmash of pre-election de-risking,” Stephen Innes of Axi said in a report.
In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.7% to 5,542.62, and Frankfurt’s DAX was 1.1% lower at 11,470.85. The CAC 40 in France retreated 0.9% to 4,528.95.
In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 1.5% to 22,977.13 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 2.1% to 24,073.72.