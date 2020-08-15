Walmart to expand store hours starting Monday

Most Walmart stores will begin expanding operating hours starting Monday, Aug. 17.
The company announced more than 4,000 of its 4,700 stores will remain open until 10 p.m. to give customers “greater options to shop for the food, medicine and supplies they need.” Closing time has been 8:30 p.m.
Walmart announced in mid-March that its 24-hour stories would be cutting back on hours because of the pandemic.
Stores also will have senior shopping hours every Tuesday for customers who are 60 and older. It will start an hour before the store opens and pharmacies and vision centers will be open at that time too.
Customers looking for the most current store hours for their local location can check the store finder on Walmart.com.