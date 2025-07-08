Padres slugger Manny Machado gets his 2,000th career hit

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres got his 2,000th career hit Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a sharp single off the glove of diving shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.

The milestone hit came off Arizona starter Zac Gallen leading off the fourth inning. Machado received a standing ovation from the crowd at Petco Park, where he's been a fan favorite since he joined the Padres as a free agent in 2019.

The All-Star slugger singled to left field in the first for his 1,999th hit.