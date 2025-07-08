Nation & World News
Padres slugger Manny Machado gets his 2,000th career hit

Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres got his 2,000th career hit Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a sharp single off the glove of diving shortstop Geraldo Perdomo
5 minutes ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres got his 2,000th career hit Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a sharp single off the glove of diving shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.

The milestone hit came off Arizona starter Zac Gallen leading off the fourth inning. Machado received a standing ovation from the crowd at Petco Park, where he's been a fan favorite since he joined the Padres as a free agent in 2019.

The All-Star slugger singled to left field in the first for his 1,999th hit.

Machado became the fifth active player and 297th all-time to reach the milestone. He is the 12th player to have 350 homers and 2,000 hits by his age-32 season or younger.

Machado made his debut with Baltimore in 2012 and got 977 hits with the Orioles before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 18, 2018. He had 73 hits with the Dodgers before signing as a free agent with the Padres on Feb. 21, 2019.

He has 950 hits with the Padres, which ranks fifth on the franchise list. Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn had 3,141 in his 20-season career.

Machado was voted the starting third baseman for the National League All-Star team this year.

