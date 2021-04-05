X

Wall Street surges after positive jobs report

US Economy Added 916,000 Jobs in March .Though the economy still has 8.4 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic, .the jobs added in March exceeded economists' expectations of 647,000.Springtime is here for the economic recovery, as today's jobs report showed the economy growing at its fastest pace since September, Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor, via Fox News.The leisure and hospitality sector added the most jobs with 280,000.Arts, entertainment and recreation added over 64,000.Public and private education saw a total of 190,000 jobs added as schools begin to reopen.Construction jobs increased by 110,000.The unemployment rate fell by 6%

National & World News | 41 minutes ago
By Damian J. Troise, The Associated Press

Stocks rose broadly in morning trading Monday on Wall Street as the economy showed more signs that it’s continuing to recover.

The U.S. government reported last week that employers went on a hiring spree in March, adding 916,000 jobs, the most since August. Investors had a delayed reaction to the encouraging job growth, which was released on Friday when stock trading was closed. Tesla also surprised investors with a report that vehicle deliveries doubled during the first quarter.

The S&P 500 rose 1% and is on track to beat the record high it set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 286 points, or 0.9%, to 33,348 and the Nasdaq rose 1.1%.

Technology stocks were the biggest gainers in the early going. Apple rose 1.4% and Microsoft gained 2%. Tesla rose 5.1% following its encouraging report on vehicle deliveries.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was little changed from last week at 1.72%.

The gains were broad, with nearly every sector rising. Companies that stand to benefit from a broader reopening of the economy and economic growth also did well. Carnival rose 5.8% and General Motors rose 2.6%.

Energy companies lagged the broader market as crude oil prices slipped 2.3%. Marathon Oil fell 4.2%.

GameStop fell 7.9% after announcing a stock sale.

Markets in Europe and Greater China were closed for holidays. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.8% while the Kospi in Seoul gained 0.3%.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.