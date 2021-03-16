Wall Street on track to match longest winning streak of 2021

Investors are betting big that this economic malaise will dissipate as spring arrives for most of the country and more Americans get vaccinated. Further President Joe Biden’s administration started sending out $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals last weekend.

Some investors fear the stimulus could translate into inflation down the road, however, which has caused investors to sell bonds. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down to 1.59% after rising above 1.60% last week. Bond prices fall as yields rise.

European shares were mostly higher despite news that AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, which was being used heavily in Europe and Asia, had reports blood clots after usage. The vaccine’s usage is suspended in Europe.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost $1.34 to $64.04 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 22 cents to $65.39 on Monday.