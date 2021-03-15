Wall Street off to slow start as investors eye bond market

Technology stocks, which have been hurt by the rise in bond yields, resumed climbing. Apple and Tesla Motor Co. both rose 2%. The bond market was the dominant force in pulling tech stocks mostly downward this year, because as yields push interest rates higher, they make high-flying stocks look expensive.

Markets got a mixed message from China, which has led the global recovery and reopened earlier than other countries from coronavirus shut-downs following the disease’s emergence in the central city of Wuhan in early 2020.

Retail sales there jumped nearly 36% year-on-year in January-February from a year earlier. The surge was mostly driven by strong demand for cars, catering and jewelry, suggesting Chinese consumers were splashing out during the Lunar New Year, ING economists said in a report.

The gain was exaggerated by comparison with the low level of activity during the shutdowns last year, ING said.

Meanwhile, China’s jobless rate rose to 5.5% from 5.2% a year earlier, possibly affected by flare ups of coronavirus in some areas, analysts said.