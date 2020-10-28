Volkswagen recalls Jettas to fix fuel leaks that can cause fires

The German automaker hasn’t figured out yet what it will do to fix the problem, but it expects to start notifying owners about Dec. 20. Affected vehicles have 1.4-liter engines built from June 18, 2015, to Dec. 9, 2017.

Documents posted by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration don’t say if there have been any fires, but they mention an unspecified number of claims. The documents say owners could smell a fuel odor or see fuel leaking from the engine compartment.